Keeping the Peace

Brittany told Us that she tries to be the mediator amid her friends’ feuds.

“I try to be a peacemaker as much as I can,” she said. “I feel like I’m a good listener, and I just try to be there for my friends and help them work through it.”

Still, the Kentucky native understands that Pump Rules wouldn’t be what it is without some sort of tension between the former and current SUR employees.

“To me, it’s more fun when we can all hang out and get along,” she added. “But yeah, it’s Vanderpump Rules, and there’s a show for a reason. Drama, drama drama! All the time.”