Reality TV Stassi Schroeder Is Engaged, But Kristen Doute Isn’t Invited to Celebrate: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8: Everything We Know So Far By Sarah Hearon January 7, 2020 Bravo 23 20 / 23 Meet Max Boyens TomTom’s general manager was previously linked to Scheana. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Wax Off! Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Removed From Royal Family Display At Madame Tussauds ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Now Streaming: Rewatch the 1st Episode Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News