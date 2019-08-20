On the Outs

Jax stopped following Kristen, Ariana and Sandoval on Instagram — and vice versa — after wrapping season 8 in August 2019. It’s unclear who stopped keeping up with who first or if the costars blocked each other on the social media platform.

While Kristen appeared to be on the outs with several castmates, she is closer than ever to Sandoval.

“The first pic I’ve posted of just the two of us in 5 years,” Kristen captioned a photo with her ex-boyfriend in August. “He & ari are always so supportive of my ventures. 👊🏽 love ya, T! @jamesmae.co.”