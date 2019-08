Tom and Katie’s Vegas Nuptials

After officiating Jax and Brittany’s wedding, Bass dropped a bombshell — Schwartz and Katie were never legally married after their 2016 nuptials! Days after he spilled the tea in July 2019, the former boybander apologized for spoiling a season 8 story line.

Later that month, the couple headed to Las Vegas with their costars to make their union official with a Western-themed ceremony.