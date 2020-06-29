Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

Jax is the only Vanderpump Rules cast member to follow @StandUpAndSupportStassi via Instagram, an account that is campaigning for Stassi to get back on the show. He also sent love to his ex-girlfriend in the comments section of her pregnancy post, writing, “I am so happy!!! 😊 Love you both.”

The Kentucky native, for her part, posted photos via her Instagram Stories for Stassi’s birthday in June. Brittany’s best friend Zack Wickham also released a lengthy social media statement defending Stassi, Kristen and Jax on June 11.

While Brittany was missing from Stassi’s birthday get-together, she was in Kentucky to help her mother recover from surgery. Jax later joined her.