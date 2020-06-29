Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

Ariana previously called out Stassi for her white privilege during season 6 of Vanderpump Rules. She has yet to publicly comment on the news that Stassi won’t be back for season 8, but Sandoval was asked about the situation during a visit to his hometown of St. Louis.

“It’s crazy,” he told St. Louis’ News 4 while advocating for local bars and restaurants. “It definitely changes things and honestly, we’re just going to have to wait and see what happens.”

The bartender has also been active in his Instagram comments. After a social media user wrote that he and Ariana should branch out on their own on June 17, Sandoval thanked the fan for their support.