What’s It About?

The show has somewhat of an ensemble cast, but it largely focuses on Jeevan and Kirsten’s stories as they navigate the beginning of the pandemic and then life two decades later. Though it has mostly adhered to the plot of St. John Mandel’s novel, there have already been a few changes. In the first episode, for example, Jeevan initially brought Kirsten home with him after realizing she had nowhere to go, but in the book, their initial encounter was much more fleeting.