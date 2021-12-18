Who’s In It?

In addition to Patel and Davis, the show’s cast includes David Wilmot, Lori Petty, David Cross, Gael García Bernal, Danielle Deadwyler, Caitlin FitzGerald, Andy McQueen, Daniel Zovatto, Philippine Velge, Nabhaan Rizwan and Deborah Cox.

Hiro Murai, who’s received three nominations for his work on FX’s Atlanta, directed several episodes, as did Jeremy Podeswa, who earned several nods for his work on Game of Thrones. Patrick Somerville, who worked as a writer on The Leftovers, created the series and is its showrunner.