‘Belle’

This 2013 movie was inspired by a 1779 painting of Dido Elizabeth Belle, who was the illegitimate daughter of a high-ranking British naval officer. Her mother was an enslaved woman, and her father sent her to live with his relatives after he found her living in poverty. Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars as Belle, while Sam Reid plays John Davinier, who falls in love with her after apprenticing with her family.