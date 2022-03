‘Harlots’

This late lamented Hulu series drew its inspiration from British historian Hallie Rubenhold‘s 2006 book, The Covent Garden Ladies. Samantha Morton plays Margaret Wells, a no-nonsense madam trying to succeed against competition from Lydia Quigley (Lesley Manville), who owns the poshest brothel in 1760s London, England. The cast also includes Jessica Brown Findlay, Liv Tyler and Danny Sapani.