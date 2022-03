‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’

This PBS series follows unmarried Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips) as she tries to make a name for herself as a lady detective in Victorian England. When she’s not solving mysteries, she’s needling — and sometimes flirting with — Scotland Yard inspector William Wellington (Stuart Martin), who grudgingly helps her hone her craft following the death of her father (Downton Abbey alum Kevin Doyle).