‘Outlander’

After finding herself sent back in time to 1740s Scotland, World War II nurse Claire Randall (Balfe) finds herself under the protection of Jamie Fraser (Heughan), a very handsome Scot. The show’s creators take great pains with its historical accuracy, but they also don’t skimp on love scenes. Samuel L. Jackson — whose wife, Latanya Richardson, is a huge Outlander fan — calls the series “Scottish porn.”