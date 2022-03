‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’

This 2019 film tells the story of 18th-century painter Marianne (Noémie Merlant) and her unwilling subject Héloïse (Adèle Haenel), who is supposed to wed a Milanese nobleman. Héloïse has so far avoided sitting for a portrait because she doesn’t want to get married, but Marianne changes her mind — and their relationship becomes more than professional.