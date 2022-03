‘Pride & Prejudice’ (2005)

Jane Austen was arguably the inventor of the steamy romance, even if her characters waited till marriage to share even the chastest kiss. Joe Wright‘s 2005 film adaptation of Pride & Prejudice — starring Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet and Matthew Macfayden as Mr. Darcy — still managed to up the steam quotient with a passionate confession scene shot in the rain.