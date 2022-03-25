‘Stage Beauty’

There’s Shakespeare in Love, and then there’s Stage Beauty, which runs circles around the former in terms of steaminess. Billy Crudup stars as real-life actor Ned Kynaston, who in the late 17th century was one of the last men who played stage roles written for women. His dresser, Maria (Claire Danes), wants to become an actress, but since the law forbids it, she has to perform under a pseudonym at a local tavern. Ned’s career, meanwhile, is on the wane — and sparks start to fly.