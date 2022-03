‘The Age of Innocence’

Based on Edith Wharton’s 1920 novel of the same name, The Age of Innocence follows Newland Archer (Daniel Day-Lewis) through 1870s New York as he tries to accept his upcoming marriage to May Welland (Winona Ryder). Things get complicated after the arrival of her older cousin Ellen Olenska (Michelle Pfeiffer), who desperately wants to divorce her husband.