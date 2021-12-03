Step Up Cast Where Are They Now

Alyson Stoner (Camille)

Formerly a backup dancer for Missy Elliot, Eminem and more, Stoner brought her performing talent to Disney’s Camp Rock (2008) and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010) before she reprised her role as Tyler’s younger sister in Step Up 3D (2010) and Step Up: All In (2014). The “Give Me Strength” singer is also known for voicing Isabella on Disney’s Phineas and Ferb.

In March 2018, the Mike’s Super Short Show alum publicly came out as queer in an article written for Teen Vogue, revealing that she’s “attracted to men, women and people who identify in other ways.” The Movement Genius founder has written two books — Mind Body Pride and Mind Body Movement — and is passionate about mental health awareness within the LGBTQ+ community.