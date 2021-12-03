Step Up Cast Where Are They Now

Channing Tatum (Tyler Gage)

The Alabama native has been stealing viewers’ hearts since his film debut in 2005’s Coach Carter. His other notable projects include She’s the Man (2006), The Dilemma (2011), Magic Mike (2012), 21 Jump Street (2012), Foxcatcher (2014), 22 Jump Street (2014), Magic Mike XXL (2015) and Logan Lucky (2017). In November 2021, he confirmed a third Magic Mike movie was in the works.

Tatum was married to Dewan, with whom he shares daughter Everly, from 2009 to 2019. He later dated Jessie J on and off before Us confirmed his romance with Zoë Kravitz in August 2021.