Deirdre Lovejoy (Katherine Clark)

Lovejoy already had a lengthy career before starring as Nora’s mom in Step Up, with guest roles on shows including The West Wing, Spin City, Medium and Bones. Her most recognizable character, however, is The Wire’s Rhonda Pearlman, who she played from 2002 to 2008. On the big screen, the Blacklist star appeared in 1999’s The Talented Mr. Ripley, 2011’s Bad Teacher and 2017’s The Post.