Step Up Cast Where Are They Now

Drew Sidora (Lucille ‘Lucy’ Avila)

Seven years after Step Up, the multitalented performer portrayed Tionne Watkins (a.k.a. T-Boz) in the VH1 TLC biopic CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story. She also appeared on two seasons of The CW’s The Game before joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2020. Sidora married Ralph Pittman in 2014, and the pair welcomed son Michal in 2015 and daughter Aniya in 2018. The Chicago native is also the mother of son Josiah from a previous relationship.