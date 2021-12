Heavy D (Omar)

The Jamaican-born rapper was one of the founding members of Heavy D & the Boyz in the late 1980s before branching off as a solo artist. His final record, Love Opus, was released shortly before he died in November 2011 after collapsing outside of his California home. His cause of death was later revealed as a pulmonary embolism due to deep vein thrombosis in his leg. He was 44.