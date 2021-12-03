Step Up Cast Where Are They Now

Jamie Scott (Colin)

The British musician is only featured briefly in the 2006 dance movie when he performs his song “Made” at a party. Since then, he’s written with Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Christina Perri, David Guetta and One Direction, collaborating on the boy band’s hit singles “Story of My Life,” “Night Changes,” “Midnight Memories” and more. He previously recorded music with producer TommyD under the name Graffiti6 and has independently released two albums: 2015’s My Hurricane and 2020’s How Still The River.