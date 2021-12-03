Step Up Cast Where Are They Now

Jenna Dewan (Nora Clark)

Before turning to acting, the Connecticut native danced with Janet Jackson, Christina Aguilera, Pink, Missy Elliott and more. She married Tatum in 2009 after the costars sparked a romance on the Step Up set and the duo welcomed daughter Everly in 2013. Five years later, the actors announced they were separating, with Dewan filing for divorce in October 2018. The Flirty Dancing host began dating Steve Kazee the same month, one year before she and Tatum were declared legally single. Kazee proposed in February 2020 and the pair welcomed son Callum one month later.

Along with Step Up, the Gracefully You author is known for her work on Witches of East End, American Horror Story: Asylum, Soundtrack, Super Girl and The Rookie.