Step Up Cast Where Are They Now

Josh Henderson (Brett Dolan)

After playing Nora’s ex-boyfriend in Step Up, the singer scored the role of Austin McCann on Desperate Housewives from 2006 to 2007. He went on to be cast as John Ross Ewing III on the TNT revival of Dallas (2012 to 2014) and as Kyle West on E!’s The Arrangement (2017 to 2018). The Texas native appeared in the 2018 Hallmark movie Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas and was previously featured in three of Ashley Tisdale’s music videos, including 2007’s “He Said She Said.”

The 90210 alum was linked to Ashlee Simpson from 2002 to 2003, MTV’s Kendal Sheppard from 2006 to 2007, Brittany Snow from 2007 to 2008 and Survivor’s Andrea Boehlke from 2013 to 2016. In December 2018, he was arrested on suspicion of breaking into his neighbor’s Los Angeles home, but the charges were dropped later that month due to insufficient evidence.