Step Up Cast Where Are They Now

Mario (Miles Darby)

The R&B singer dropped his self-titled debut album in 2002 after signing a deal with J Records when he was 14. His sophomore album, Turning Point, was just that for his career, with single “Let Me Love You” earning him a Grammy nod for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance in 2006. He released two more records before leaving the label RCA and founding his own called New Citizen. His fifth album, Dancing Shadows, debuted in October 2018.

Along with Step Up, Mario appeared in 2007’s Freedom Writers and had a small role on seasons 5 and 6 of Fox’s Empire. In 2019, he starred in Fox’s Rent: Live.