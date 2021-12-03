Step Up Cast Where Are They Now

Rachel Griffiths (Director Gordon)

The Australian actress previously appeared in 1997’s My Best Friend’s Wedding alongside Julia Roberts and in 1998’s Hilary and Jackie, for which she earned an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actress. On the small screen, she’s had roles in Six Feet Under, Brothers & Sisters and Australia’s Total Control. In 2020, she appeared on Amazon’s The Wilds.

The Hacksaw Ridge actress has been married to Andrew Taylor since 2002. They share son Banjo, born in 2003, daughter Adelaide, born in 2005, and son Clem, born in 2009.