Steve Harvey’s Ups and Downs Over the Years: Miss Universe Mix-Up, Controversial Staff Memo and More

Steve Harvey's Ups and Downs Over the Years
 John Locher/AP/Shutterstock
While hosting the Miss Universe pageant in 2015, Steve became embroiled in one of his biggest controversies. He mistakenly named Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez, who was really the first runner-up, as the winner instead of Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, who won. 

At the time, he blamed the mix-up on a problem with the teleprompter. In April 2021, he called the incident “the worst week of my life,” adding that he didn’t realize how bad the mistake was until the next day. “It was a painful-ass night there,” he said during an episode of the “Comedy Gold Minds With Kevin Hart” podcast. “I didn’t know the pain I was in.” 

