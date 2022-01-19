Steve Harvey's Ups and Downs Over the Years

2017

The TV presenter came under fire in May 2017 after the leak of an alleged letter he wrote to employees of his talk show. In the memo, he allegedly told staffers not to approach him in his dressing room or in the hallway.

He later said he didn’t regret sending the letter because he felt that employees were abusing his open-door policy, bringing friends to visit and asking him for autographs when he was trying to work. “I could not find a way to walk from the stage to my dressing room, to sit in my makeup chair, to walk from my dressing room to the stage or to just sit and have lunch without somebody just walking in,” he explained at the time “I’ve always had a policy where, you know, you can come and talk to me — so many people are great around here, but some of them just started taking advantage of it.”