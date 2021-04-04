5 Things to Know About 'Minari' Star Steven Yeun

2. He Joined an Improv Group in College

Yeun graduated from Kalamazoo College in Michigan with a degree in psychology in 2005. During his time as a student, he sparked an interest in performing as part of an improv comedy troupe on campus. “Improv is such a great foundation,” he said during a February appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “I love the freedom. … You can be anything you want to be up there — at any given time — and people will laugh if you’re funny.” After college, Yeun moved to Chicago and toured with The Second City.