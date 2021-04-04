5 Things to Know About 'Minari' Star Steven Yeun

4. He’s Best Known for Being on ‘The Walking Dead’

Before gaining attention for Minari, Yeun’s biggest role was Glenn Rhee on the AMC drama, which premiered in October 2010. When he left the series in 2016, he opened up about the “very beautiful” end of his Walking Dead chapter. “In hindsight, it was just a natural end,” he told IndieWire in October 2018. “Everyone felt it. … I left Walking Dead and I kind of had an existential crisis — not because I longed to be back there, but because I was made to feel the loneliness of life, which is that decisions aren’t made for you. You get swallowed up by whatever thing that you’re a part of.”