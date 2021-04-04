5 Things to Know About 'Minari' Star Steven Yeun

5. He Previously Worked With Oscar Winner Bong Joon-ho

In 2020, the Parasite director became first South Korean filmmaker to win an Oscar for best director. Three years before making history, Bong cast Yeun in Okja, a Netflix original movie. “I’d met him two years prior to filming. … He just hit me up via email and was like, ‘I wrote a part for you,'” Yeun recalled during a July 2017 interview with Vulture. “When they tell me, ‘You’re the only actor who could’ve played this,’ I believe them. A Korean-American actor is very specific. I think if you got a native Korean who spoke English, the comedy wouldn’t have worked. If you got a Korean-American who didn’t have a better understanding of Korean, it wouldn’t have worked.”