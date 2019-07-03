Then and Now

‘Stranger Things’ Cast From Season 1 to Now: Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo and More

By
Charlie Heaton Stranger Things Cast From Season 1 to Today
 VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images
11
12 / 11

Charlie Heaton

Outside of his offscreen romance with Dyer, Heaton starred in Shut In and As You Are.

Back to top