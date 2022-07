Joe Keery

Keery (a.k.a. Steve) had roles in Molly’s Game, After Everything and Slice. He also earned comparisons to Parks and Recreation’s Jean-Ralphio, meeting his doppelgänger Ben Schwartz in 2016.

He later appeared as the lead in the 2020 film Spree and had a role in Free Guy. The actor has been in a relationship with Maika Monroe since they met on set in 2017.