Jamie Campbell Bower (Henry Creel and Vecna)

During season 4, viewers discovered that Henry Creel became the first test subject at Hawkins Lab before Eleven banished him to the Upside Down — which made him Vecna. Outside of the spooky alternate universe, the singer played Caius in The Twilight Saga, Jace in The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones and Gellert Grindelwald in the Harry Potter movies.