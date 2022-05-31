Creating Subtext

In 2020, Wolfhard opened up about shooting the moment where Mike tells Will that he isn’t interested in girls.

“There were a lot of different versions of that scene. We tried, ‘It’s not my fault you don’t like girls yet.’ So, we did a bunch of different things to it, and it was up to the Duffers,” the It actor recalled to The Hollywood Reporter about how the actors left it to series creators Ross and Matt Duffer to decide. “I don’t even know if it had to do with Will’s sexuality. I think Mike was just mad and listing a genuine fact that he’s not interested. So, I guess we’ll see what it really meant, but it’s all up to the Duffers and what they want to do.”

Justin Ivey, who directed the season 3 episode, later addressed claims that there was intended subtext about Will’s sexuality. “It’s not specific to sexual orientation or anything,” Ivey explained during an interview with Entertainment Weekly two years later, before noting, “Ever since then, a lot of these questions have come up.”