Leaving Room for Interpretation

“Can I just say, it’s 2022 and we don’t have to label things. I think what’s really nice about Will’s character is that he’s just a human being going through his own personal demons and issues,” Brown explained to Variety after season 4 premiered in May 2022. “So many kids out there don’t know, and that’s OK. That’s OK to not know. And that’s OK not to label things.”

The Emmy nominee continued: “It’s such an amazing role for Noah to play. And to be that role model for kids out there who don’t know what they’re going through growing up.”