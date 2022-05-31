Making It Clear

While discussing fan theories about season 4, David Harbour shut down assumptions that Will may be interested in his onscreen daughter.

“If you have been watching the show, you should know that Will is not interested in Eleven. He is interested in someone else in the group,” the Black Widow actor teased during an interview with Netflix Mexico. At the time, Wolfhard agreed with Harbour, adding, “You will see soon.”

Harbour later elaborated on Will’s connection with his best friend, saying, “Will wants to be in the basement with Mike playing D&D for the rest of his life.”