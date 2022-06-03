Everything the 'Stranger Things' Cast Has Said About Will's Sexuality

No More Ambiguity

After Schnapp praised the Duffer Brothers for not labeling Will, the creators confirmed that there would be a resolution to the character’s journey. “This is where it gets tricky since we haven’t released the whole season yet. I just want people to watch the final two episodes,” Matt told TVLine.com about season 4 in June 2022.

Ross, for his part, added, “We have story arcs and we have character arcs. How we structured [the season], we’ve released the first two acts of this story. The final act, which is the last two episodes, resolves a lot of things, both character and story, and then some of it is also setting up for our final season.”