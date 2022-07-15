Noah’s Confirmation

In July 2022, Schnapp confirmed Will’s sexuality in an interview with Variety. “Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing,” he told the outlet. “Now it’s 100 percent clear that he is gay and he does love Mike. But before, it was a slow arc. I think it is done so beautifully, because it’s so easy to make a character just like all of a sudden be gay.”

He added that fans have told him they support Will’s character arc even though it’s been somewhat of a slow burn. “People have come up to me — I was just in Paris and this, like, 40-year-old man came up to me and he was like, ‘Wow, this Will character made me feel so good. And I related to it so much. That is exactly who I was when I was a kid,'” Schnapp recalled. “That just made me so happy to hear. They are writing this real character and this real journey and real struggle and they’re doing it so well.”