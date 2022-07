Read Between the Lines

After the second installment of season 4 ambiguously confirmed Will’s growing feelings for Mike, Schnapp defended the decision to keep it vague due to the time period.

“First of all it’s the 80s and the kids a FRESHMAN in hs. Let them slowly develop the plot and when he does come out it will be really special and real,” the actor wrote in the comments section of a since-deleted TikTok that questioned the writing choice in July 2022.