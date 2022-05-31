Reading Between the Lines

After the first installment of season 4, Schnapp revealed that he supported the ambiguity behind Will’s personal life.

“I feel like [creators Ross and Matt Duffer] never really address it or blatantly say how Will is,” he told Variety in May 2022. “I think that’s the beauty of it, that it’s just up to the audience’s interpretation, if it’s Will kind of just refusing to grow up and growing up slower than his friends, or if he is really gay.”

For the New York native, it was more meaningful not to address Will’s feelings about romance. “I find that people do reach to put a label on him and just want to know, so badly, like, ‘Oh, and this is it.’ He’s just confused and growing up. And that’s what it is to be a kid,” Schnapp shared.