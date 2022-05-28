Does He Only Act?

Bower was previously the front man for the band Counterfeit. At the end of 2020, Bower went solo after the band split up.

“I think the [COVID-19] pandemic threw into perspective for a lot of people what they wanted to do, and music and art in general is such a volatile and insecure place to lay your hat,” he told NME in January 2021 about the group’s decision to part ways. “At the end of Counterfeit, I was like, ‘OK, well, I’m just going to crack on and do what I love and carry on doing what means the most to me.’”

The musician is currently experimenting with a darker sound under the name Jamie Bower.