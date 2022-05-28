Is He Coming Back to ‘Stranger Things’?

During part 1 of Stranger Things season 4, it was revealed that Bower’s character wasn’t just a friendly orderly at Hawkins Lab. He was actually Henry Creel, who then became the first test subject whose powers were examined by Dr. Brenner.

After Eleven freed him from the lab’s control, Peter slaughtered everyone in the lab. This created a standoff between Peter and Eleven — which ended with her opening a gate to the Upside Side to kill him.

Following the reveal that Peter is Vecna, Bower is expected to potentially return in part 2.