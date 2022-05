Who Has He Dated?

After meeting on the set of Harry Potter, Bower confirmed that he was engaged to Bonnie Wright in April 2011. The couple quietly split one year later.

Bower later moved on with his The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones costar Lily Collins. They dated on and off for five years before calling it quits in 2018.

The Will alum was also linked to tattoo artist Ruby Quilter.