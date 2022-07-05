Bathroom Breaks

After the second installment of season 4 aired in July 2022, Bower broke down the “very complicated process” of going to the bathroom in his Vecna costume.

“The top half is glued [to my body], and then the bottom half is like these trousers, and there’s a flap,” he told TV Line at the time. “Poor Duncan [Jarman, the makeup-effects department cohead] would have to un-pop me first of all, and then there’s a zipper in the trousers. Then [someone] would have to stand outside the restroom.”

He continued: “I can’t really touch anything. I had these nails glued on as well as the hands. So I’d come back from the bathroom with, like, a nail coming off and say to [makeup-effects artist] Mike Mekash, ‘Mike, can you fix my finger? I’m really sorry!’”