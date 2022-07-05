Forming Too Close of a Connection With Vecna

“It was scary, I’ll be honest with you. Particularly when I’m Henry or One, there’s so much manipulation that’s going on in there,” the U.K. native explained to Variety about sharing scenes with kids as the monster. “To work with a young person or a child or somebody who’s much younger, that was an interesting dynamic. And the things that would sort of pop up in the brain were quite weird and odd.”

The musician recalled doing “lots of weird stuff” to get into the right headspace to play the villain.

“For Vecna, there’s this deep, deep, deep resentment. It’s his fuel, so I really had to tap into that, and I consider myself not somebody who holds onto resentment. So, digging that up from within me was quite a lot,” he shared. “I mean, I wouldn’t speak to people. I wouldn’t speak to anybody outside of the Stranger Things world for at least four days before filming anything. I would find myself doing some pretty wild stuff. If anyone saw me walking around the streets of Atlanta at 2 in the morning talking to myself, they would understand. I was just bringing up a lot of anger, particularly for Vecna.”