Getting Into Character

For Bower, the process of becoming Vecna included changing his voice and the way he delivered his lines.

“I was just fervently going through it and building it and it was a lot. I remember doing it in the rehearsal and Millie [Bobby Brown] just looking at me and saying something like, ‘You’re a freak,’” he told Variety in May 2022 about performing his monologue in the first part of season 4.

The Twilight actor recalled his costar getting more frightened as Henry’s identity was revealed in the scene. “She was terrified, like, literally terrified, and when she saw Vecna, she burst into tears and she said, ‘That’s not my friend. I don’t know who this person is anymore. Where’s he gone?’” Bower added at the time.