Season 1

Joyce and Hopper’s first interaction comes after the disappearance of Joyce’s son Will (Noah Schnapp), but it’s clear that they have a past. One of Hop’s fellow cops hints that the sheriff and Joyce hooked up in high school, but that’s never confirmed. Tension between the pair arises as Joyce confronts Hopper for not doing all he can to find Will. When they enter the Upside Down to save Will in the season finale, Hopper talks Joyce down as she has an anxiety attack.