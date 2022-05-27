Season 2

When season 2 begins, a year has passed since the events of season 1 and Joyce is now in a relationship with Bob, a charming Radio Shack manager. Hopper is still very much around, though, and at one point, he and Joyce share a passionate embrace after he gets rescued from the Upside Down — while Bob is standing right next to them. Bob later dies while Joyce, Hopper and the gang are attempting to rescue Will from the Mind Flayer’s control. While the kids enjoy themselves at the Snow Ball, Hopper comforts Joyce outside the school as they share a cigarette and a hug.