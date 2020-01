Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)

Brown attended her first SAG ceremony in 2017 at 12, months after the series debuted in July 2016. The British actress, who had starred in Intruders and guested on Modern Family before nabbing the role of Eleven, attended the ceremony with two nominations under her belt. Now, Brown has starred in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and has 31.6 million Instagram followers. She also launched a skincare collection, Florence by Mills.